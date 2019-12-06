Listen Live Sports

WKU plays Arkansas

December 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Arkansas (8-0) vs. Western Kentucky (6-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky goes up against Arkansas in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Arkansas won 69-61 at home against Austin Peay, while Western Kentucky fell to Wright State on the road, 76-74.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Camron Justice, Carson Williams and Jared Savage have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Western Kentucky’s scoring this season. For Arkansas, Isaiah Joe, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JOE: Joe has connected on 32.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 50 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Western Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 94 points while giving up 68.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has an assist on 25 of 74 field goals (33.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Arkansas has assists on 43 of 67 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Razorbacks fifth among Division I teams. The Western Kentucky offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hilltoppers 264th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

