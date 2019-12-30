Wofford looks to extend streak vs ETSU

Wofford (8-5, 0-0) vs. East Tennessee State (12-2, 1-0)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks for its 22nd straight conference win against East Tennessee State. Wofford’s last SoCon loss came against the UNC Greensboro Spartans 56-55 on March 4, 2018. East Tennessee State is coming off a 117-48 home win against Mars Hill on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Wofford’s Storm Murphy, Nathan Hoover and Trevor Stumpe have combined to account for 47 percent of all Terriers scoring this season, though the trio’s output has dropped to 25 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 53.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 95 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: East Tennessee State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 55.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has an assist on 54 of 101 field goals (53.5 percent) over its past three outings while Wofford has assists on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a collective unit has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams. The Terriers have averaged 12.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

