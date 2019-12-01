Albany (NY) 73, CCSU 63
Binghamton 78, E. Michigan 67
Buffalo 73, American U. 55
Colgate 85, Niagara 72
Dayton 78, Maine 49
Drexel 62, Saint Joseph’s 52
George Washington 54, Coppin St. 35
Holy Cross 83, Brown 71
Kennesaw St. 59, UMBC 44
Manhattan 70, Dartmouth 58
N. Dakota St. 67, New Hampshire 61
Navy 61, La Salle 46
Princeton 76, St. Francis (NY) 44
Rhode Island 74, Fairfield 41
Robert Morris 71, Xavier 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Vermont 69
Coastal Carolina 74, George Mason 59
Coll. of Charleston 84, Winthrop 73
E. Illinois 66, Lipscomb 56
E. Kentucky 71, Chattanooga 65
Florida 84, Florida A&M 40
Georgia Southern 70, Wofford 57
James Madison 46, UCF 43
Kentucky 81, Austin Peay 52
McNeese St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 69
Mercer 66, SC State 55
N. Kentucky 67, FIU 45
NC State 76, North Texas 65
Oakland 61, Jacksonville St. 55
Samford 83, Alabama St. 48
Tennessee 81, Air Force 54
Troy 68, Bethune-Cookman 62
UCLA 73, Virginia 62
Bradley 61, Richmond 57
DePaul 70, Northwestern 68
Drake 83, Auburn 82
IUPUI 59, Elon 53
Iowa St. 71, New Orleans 53
Michigan 80, Morgan St. 48
Missouri St. 83, UMKC 58
UC Santa Barbara 96, Chicago St. 65
N. Arizona 79, Houston Baptist 62
TCU 77, Boise St. 65
Arizona St. 61, Middle Tennessee 60
Colorado St. 52, UC Riverside 40
Loyola of Chicago 78, Portland 64
Pepperdine 53, E. Washington 52
Stephen F. Austin 80, Nevada 65
UNLV 79, St. John’s 75
