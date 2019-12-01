Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 1, 2019 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Sunday, Dec. 1
EAST

Albany (NY) 73, CCSU 63

Binghamton 78, E. Michigan 67

Buffalo 73, American U. 55

Colgate 85, Niagara 72

Advertisement

Dayton 78, Maine 49

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Drexel 62, Saint Joseph’s 52

George Washington 54, Coppin St. 35

Holy Cross 83, Brown 71

Kennesaw St. 59, UMBC 44

Manhattan 70, Dartmouth 58

N. Dakota St. 67, New Hampshire 61

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Navy 61, La Salle 46

Princeton 76, St. Francis (NY) 44

Rhode Island 74, Fairfield 41

Robert Morris 71, Xavier 57

St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Vermont 69

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 74, George Mason 59

Coll. of Charleston 84, Winthrop 73

E. Illinois 66, Lipscomb 56

E. Kentucky 71, Chattanooga 65

Florida 84, Florida A&M 40

Georgia Southern 70, Wofford 57

James Madison 46, UCF 43

Kentucky 81, Austin Peay 52

McNeese St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 69

Mercer 66, SC State 55

N. Kentucky 67, FIU 45

NC State 76, North Texas 65

Oakland 61, Jacksonville St. 55

Samford 83, Alabama St. 48

Tennessee 81, Air Force 54

Troy 68, Bethune-Cookman 62

UCLA 73, Virginia 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Richmond 57

DePaul 70, Northwestern 68

Drake 83, Auburn 82

IUPUI 59, Elon 53

Iowa St. 71, New Orleans 53

Michigan 80, Morgan St. 48

Missouri St. 83, UMKC 58

UC Santa Barbara 96, Chicago St. 65

SOUTHWEST

N. Arizona 79, Houston Baptist 62

TCU 77, Boise St. 65

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 61, Middle Tennessee 60

Colorado St. 52, UC Riverside 40

Loyola of Chicago 78, Portland 64

Pepperdine 53, E. Washington 52

Stephen F. Austin 80, Nevada 65

UNLV 79, St. John’s 75

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle