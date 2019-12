By The Associated Press

Monday, Dec. 2 EAST

Cleveland St. 57, Delaware St. 49

Mass.-Lowell 55, Bryant 35

Penn 74, Hartford 46

SOUTH

Davidson 73, High Point 63

Advertisement

Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Xavier (LA) 49

NC A&T 75, Saint Augustine’s 44

UNC-Asheville 89, Montreat 45

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.