Cleveland St. 57, Delaware St. 49
Mass.-Lowell 55, Bryant 35
Penn 74, Hartford 46
Davidson 73, High Point 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Xavier (LA) 49
NC A&T 75, Saint Augustine’s 44
UNC-Asheville 89, Montreat 45
Lamar 90, LeTourneau 38
Louisiana Tech 43, UALR 38
Arizona 86, Monmouth (NJ) 34
CS Bakersfield 80, NC Central 71
Portland St. 70, UC Irvine 61
Utah St. 61, Dixie State 49
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.