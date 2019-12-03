Monday, Dec. 2 EAST

Cleveland St. 57, Delaware St. 49

Mass.-Lowell 55, Bryant 35

Penn 74, Hartford 46

SOUTH

Davidson 73, High Point 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Xavier (LA) 49

NC A&T 75, Saint Augustine’s 44

UNC-Asheville 89, Montreat 45

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 90, LeTourneau 38

Louisiana Tech 43, UALR 38

FAR WEST

Arizona 86, Monmouth (NJ) 34

CS Bakersfield 80, NC Central 71

Portland St. 70, UC Irvine 61

Utah St. 61, Dixie State 49

