By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Dec. 3 EAST

Lehigh 91, Bloomsburg 43

Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Greensboro 48

Stony Brook 66, Molloy 49

Yale 82, Providence 79

SOUTH

LSU 63, Nicholls 32

Stetson 80, Florida National 37

UAB 76, Samford 69

Youngstown St. 72, E. Kentucky 63

MIDWEST

Kent St. 81, St. Bonaventure 58

S. Illinois 70, UT Martin 59

Toledo 53, Belmont 48

FAR WEST

S. Utah 72, Oral Roberts 58

