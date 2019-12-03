Tuesday, Dec. 3 EAST

Lehigh 91, Bloomsburg 43

Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Greensboro 48

Stony Brook 66, Molloy 49

Yale 82, Providence 79

SOUTH

Campbell 72, UNC-Greensboro 64

LSU 63, Nicholls 32

Liberty 81, East Carolina 66

Stetson 80, Florida National 37

UAB 76, Samford 69

Youngstown St. 72, E. Kentucky 63

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 85, Incarnate Word 41

Kent St. 81, St. Bonaventure 58

Marshall 72, Indiana St. 60

Murray St. 61, Evansville 59

S. Illinois 70, UT Martin 59

Saint Louis 76, SE Missouri 61

Toledo 53, Belmont 48

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 114, Jarvis Christian 46

FAR WEST

Colorado 74, Texas Southern 50

Fresno St. 72, UNLV 66

Idaho St. 88, Utah Valley 61

S. Utah 72, Oral Roberts 58

