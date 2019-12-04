Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 4, 2019 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Wednesday, Dec. 4
EAST

Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21

Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60

Drexel 54, Villanova 52

Fairfield 66, Navy 50

Advertisement

Northeastern 46, Harvard 44

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Temple 74, Towson 59

SOUTH

Bucknell 64, George Mason 51

Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39

Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49

Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42

Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

MIDWEST

Duquesne 88, Akron 63

SOUTHWEST

Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45

Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified