Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21
Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60
Drexel 54, Villanova 52
Fairfield 66, Navy 50
Northeastern 46, Harvard 44
Temple 74, Towson 59
Bucknell 64, George Mason 51
Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39
Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49
Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42
Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58
Duquesne 88, Akron 63
Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45
Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46
CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54
