Wednesday, Dec. 4 EAST

Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21

Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60

Drexel 54, Villanova 52

Fairfield 66, Navy 50

Advertisement

Northeastern 46, Harvard 44

Temple 74, Towson 59

SOUTH

Bucknell 64, George Mason 51

Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39

Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49

Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42

Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58

MIDWEST

Duquesne 88, Akron 63

SOUTHWEST

Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45

Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.