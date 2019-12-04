Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21
Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60
Colgate 88, Siena 51
Drexel 54, Villanova 52
Fairfield 66, Navy 50
George Washington 63, Delaware 49
Hofstra 51, Morgan St. 39
Maine 104, Husson 43
Merrimack 81, Fisher 42
Northeastern 46, Harvard 44
Penn 65, La Salle 49
Rhode Island 73, Holy Cross 58
Saint Joseph’s 71, Sacred Heart 44
St. Francis (NY) 84, East Stroudsburg 62
Temple 74, Towson 59
Vermont 86, Norwich 40
Appalachian St. 54, Wofford 51
Bucknell 64, George Mason 51
Indiana 58, Miami 45
Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39
Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49
Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42
Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58
UNC-Wilmington 70, Presbyterian 60
W. Carolina 69, Charleston Southern 64
Duquesne 88, Akron 63
SIU-Edwardsville 57, Fort Wayne 53
Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45
Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46
CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.