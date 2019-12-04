Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 4, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Dec. 4
EAST

Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21

Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60

Colgate 88, Siena 51

Drexel 54, Villanova 52

Fairfield 66, Navy 50

George Washington 63, Delaware 49

Hofstra 51, Morgan St. 39

Maine 104, Husson 43

Merrimack 81, Fisher 42

Northeastern 46, Harvard 44

Penn 65, La Salle 49

Rhode Island 73, Holy Cross 58

Saint Joseph’s 71, Sacred Heart 44

St. Francis (NY) 84, East Stroudsburg 62

Temple 74, Towson 59

Vermont 86, Norwich 40

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 54, Wofford 51

Bucknell 64, George Mason 51

Indiana 58, Miami 45

Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39

Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49

Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42

Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58

UNC-Wilmington 70, Presbyterian 60

W. Carolina 69, Charleston Southern 64

MIDWEST

Duquesne 88, Akron 63

SIU-Edwardsville 57, Fort Wayne 53

SOUTHWEST

Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45

Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54

