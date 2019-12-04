Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 4, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Dec. 4
EAST

Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21

Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60

Colgate 88, Siena 51

Drexel 54, Villanova 52

Fairfield 66, Navy 50

George Washington 63, Delaware 49

Hofstra 51, Morgan St. 39

Maine 104, Husson 43

Merrimack 81, Fisher 42

NJIT 76, St. Peter’s 73

Northeastern 46, Harvard 44

Penn 65, La Salle 49

Rhode Island 73, Holy Cross 58

Saint Joseph’s 71, Sacred Heart 44

St. Francis (NY) 84, East Stroudsburg 62

Temple 74, Towson 59

Vermont 86, Norwich 40

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 54, Wofford 51

Auburn 82, South Alabama 62

Bethune-Cookman 53, Jacksonville 52

Bucknell 64, George Mason 51

Indiana 58, Miami 45

Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39

Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49

Northwestern St. 65, Grambling St. 61

Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42

Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58

UNC-Wilmington 70, Presbyterian 60

W. Carolina 69, Charleston Southern 64

W. Kentucky 74, Oklahoma 63

MIDWEST

Duquesne 88, Akron 63

Illinois St. 78, W. Illinois 65

Iowa 74, Clemson 60

Loyola of Chicago 61, Dartmouth 40

Minnesota 75, Notre Dame 67

Missouri St. 68, Wichita St. 55

Nebraska 83, Duke 79

Northwestern 66, Boston College 63

Omaha 57, UMKC 53

SIU-Edwardsville 57, Fort Wayne 53

South Dakota 72, Creighton 65

UIC 73, Chicago St. 61

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 72, Georgia 38

Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45

Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46

Texas State 74, UTSA 69

Texas Tech 84, Mississippi 48

Texas-Arlington 68, Wright St. 62

FAR WEST

Boise St. 83, New Mexico 82

CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54

Denver 74, N. Colorado 55

Idaho 65, San Diego 32

New Mexico St. 75, Western New Mexico 56

San Francisco 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 63

San Jose St. 76, Utah St. 61

Wyoming 65, Air Force 63

___

