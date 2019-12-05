Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21
Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60
Colgate 88, Siena 51
Drexel 54, Villanova 52
Fairfield 66, Navy 50
George Washington 63, Delaware 49
Hofstra 51, Morgan St. 39
Maine 104, Husson 43
Merrimack 81, Fisher 42
NJIT 76, St. Peter’s 73
Northeastern 46, Harvard 44
Penn 65, La Salle 49
Rhode Island 73, Holy Cross 58
Saint Joseph’s 71, Sacred Heart 44
St. Francis (NY) 84, East Stroudsburg 62
Temple 74, Towson 59
Vermont 86, Norwich 40
Appalachian St. 54, Wofford 51
Auburn 82, South Alabama 62
Bethune-Cookman 53, Jacksonville 52
Bucknell 64, George Mason 51
Indiana 58, Miami 45
Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39
Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49
Northwestern St. 65, Grambling St. 61
Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42
Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58
UNC-Wilmington 70, Presbyterian 60
W. Carolina 69, Charleston Southern 64
W. Kentucky 74, Oklahoma 63
Duquesne 88, Akron 63
Illinois St. 78, W. Illinois 65
Iowa 74, Clemson 60
Loyola of Chicago 61, Dartmouth 40
Minnesota 75, Notre Dame 67
Missouri St. 68, Wichita St. 55
Nebraska 83, Duke 79
Northwestern 66, Boston College 63
Omaha 57, UMKC 53
SIU-Edwardsville 57, Fort Wayne 53
South Dakota 72, Creighton 65
UIC 73, Chicago St. 61
Baylor 72, Georgia 38
Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45
Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46
Texas State 74, UTSA 69
Texas Tech 84, Mississippi 48
Texas-Arlington 68, Wright St. 62
Boise St. 83, New Mexico 82
CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54
Denver 74, N. Colorado 55
Idaho 65, San Diego 32
New Mexico St. 75, Western New Mexico 56
San Diego St. 59, Colorado St. 49
San Francisco 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 63
San Jose St. 76, Utah St. 61
Washington St. 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Wyoming 65, Air Force 63
