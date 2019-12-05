Listen Live Sports

December 5, 2019 10:01 pm
 
Thursday, Dec. 5
EAST

Binghamton 59, Cornell 56

Fordham 51, Manhattan 45

Mass.-Lowell 56, CCSU 54

Penn St. 78, Pittsburgh 73

Richmond 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

Rutgers 73, Virginia 63

UConn 92, Seton Hall 78

UMass 67, New Hampshire 65

SOUTH

Cincinnati 58, VCU 56

Coastal Carolina 86, UNC-Pembroke 44

Davidson 75, Newberry 46

ETSU 67, Wake Forest 60

Furman 62, Georgia St. 55

Georgia Tech 60, Wisconsin 41

Iowa St. 75, Alabama 66

Louisiana Tech 79, McNeese St. 54

NC State 66, Maryland 59

Norfolk St. 49, Longwood 46

North Alabama 120, Oakwood University 38

North Carolina 85, Illinois 60

Old Dominion 69, William & Mary 58

Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 61

Virginia Tech 67, Purdue 54

MIDWEST

Bradley 70, N. Dakota St. 64

Cent. Michigan 70, Iona 50

Dayton 58, Morehead St. 41

Drake 103, Waldorf 18

Missouri 83, Saint Louis 58

Ohio St. 67, Louisville 60

S. Dakota St. 94, Coppin St. 41

Valparaiso 77, Detroit 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 73, Tulsa 63

Florida 51, Prairie View 44

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 70, Montana St. 55

