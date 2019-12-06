Friday, Dec. 6 EAST

Columbia 54, Georgetown 49

SOUTH

FIU 59, NC Central 58

MVSU 71, Florida A&M 70

South Florida 80, Alabama St. 29

FAR WEST

Seattle 88, Sacramento St. 84

