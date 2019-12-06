Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Columbia 54, Georgetown 49
FIU 59, NC Central 58
MVSU 71, Florida A&M 70
South Florida 80, Alabama St. 29
Seattle 88, Sacramento St. 84
