Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 6, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Friday, Dec. 6
EAST

Columbia 54, Georgetown 49

Mount St. Mary’s 81, Loyola (Md.) 75

St. John’s 80, Yale 66

SOUTH

Cleveland St. 68, W. Carolina 61

FIU 59, NC Central 58

MVSU 71, Florida A&M 70

South Florida 80, Alabama St. 29

MIDWEST

Colorado 62, Xavier 53

SOUTHWEST

Wright St. 69, SMU 61

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 60, BYU 52

Long Beach St. 54, Santa Clara 46

Portland St. 69, Grand Canyon 46

S. Utah 82, UC Irvine 68

Seattle 88, Sacramento St. 84

