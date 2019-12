By The Associated Press

Saturday, Dec. 7 EAST

Bowling Green 82, Marshall 69

Buffalo 46, St. Bonaventure 36

Delaware 73, Robert Morris 62

Harvard 69, Maine 40

Advertisement

Penn 81, Stetson 41

Providence 76, Bryant 32

Villanova 60, Saint Joseph’s 44

MIDWEST

Ohio 70, IUPUI 64

SOUTHWEST

Texas Southern 63, Rice 56

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.