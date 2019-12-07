Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 7, 2019 7:01 pm
 
Saturday, Dec. 7
EAST

Bowling Green 82, Marshall 69

Buffalo 46, St. Bonaventure 36

Delaware 73, Robert Morris 62

Delaware St. 89, St. Peter’s 66

Fairfield 73, Hofstra 64

George Washington 78, Quinnipiac 67

Harvard 69, Maine 40

Monmouth (NJ) 52, Lafayette 44

NJIT 61, Hartford 52

Penn 81, Stetson 41

Providence 76, Bryant 32

Rhode Island 89, Brown 44

Rider 70, La Salle 43

Siena 52, Albany (NY) 46

South Carolina 78, Temple 71

Vermont 76, Canisius 53

Villanova 60, Saint Joseph’s 44

Youngstown St. 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 46

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 68, Palm Beach Atlantic 45

Charleston Southern 92, Virginia-Lynchburg 55

Houston Baptist 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Howard 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

Mercer 62, Georgia Southern 52

Norfolk St. 77, Hampton 56

SE Louisiana 63, Jackson St. 59

UNC-Greensboro 64, Georgia St. 49

Wofford 89, Bob Jones 38

MIDWEST

DePaul 76, Green Bay 65

E. Illinois 65, Omaha 52

Northwestern 79, Dartmouth 37

Ohio 70, IUPUI 64

South Dakota 82, Coppin St. 44

Texas Rio Grande Valley 72, Texas A&M International 56

W. Illinois 88, Chicago St. 78

W. Kentucky 91, Ball St. 86

Wichita St. 63, E. Michigan 52

SOUTHWEST

Arizona 54, UTEP 43

Arkansas 81, Kansas St. 72

North Texas 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

Oklahoma 90, LSU 68

Stephen F. Austin 104, Central Christian College of Kansas 46

TCU 80, Auburn 65

Texas A&M-CC 90, Texas Wesleyan 52

Texas Southern 63, Rice 56

UALR 63, Tulsa 51

FAR WEST

Air Force 68, Nevada 61

CS Bakersfield 80, Pacific 70

California 73, Boston U. 62

Loyola Marymount 94, Cal State San Bernardino 46

Montana 63, Utah Valley 52

New Mexico St. 77, Weber St. 47

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Cal Poly 67

San Jose St. 84, San Diego St. 67

Wyoming 73, New Mexico 66

