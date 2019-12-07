Bowling Green 82, Marshall 69
Buffalo 46, St. Bonaventure 36
Delaware 73, Robert Morris 62
Delaware St. 89, St. Peter’s 66
Fairfield 73, Hofstra 64
George Washington 78, Quinnipiac 67
Harvard 69, Maine 40
Monmouth (NJ) 52, Lafayette 44
NJIT 61, Hartford 52
Penn 81, Stetson 41
Providence 76, Bryant 32
Rhode Island 89, Brown 44
Rider 70, La Salle 43
Siena 52, Albany (NY) 46
South Carolina 78, Temple 71
Vermont 76, Canisius 53
Villanova 60, Saint Joseph’s 44
Youngstown St. 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 46
Bethune-Cookman 68, Palm Beach Atlantic 45
Charleston Southern 92, Virginia-Lynchburg 55
Houston Baptist 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Howard 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 56
Mercer 62, Georgia Southern 52
Norfolk St. 77, Hampton 56
SE Louisiana 63, Jackson St. 59
UNC-Greensboro 64, Georgia St. 49
Wofford 89, Bob Jones 38
DePaul 76, Green Bay 65
E. Illinois 65, Omaha 52
Northwestern 79, Dartmouth 37
Ohio 70, IUPUI 64
South Dakota 82, Coppin St. 44
Texas Rio Grande Valley 72, Texas A&M International 56
W. Illinois 88, Chicago St. 78
W. Kentucky 91, Ball St. 86
Wichita St. 63, E. Michigan 52
Arizona 54, UTEP 43
Arkansas 81, Kansas St. 72
North Texas 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
Oklahoma 90, LSU 68
Stephen F. Austin 104, Central Christian College of Kansas 46
TCU 80, Auburn 65
Texas A&M-CC 90, Texas Wesleyan 52
Texas Southern 63, Rice 56
UALR 63, Tulsa 51
Air Force 68, Nevada 61
CS Bakersfield 80, Pacific 70
California 73, Boston U. 62
Loyola Marymount 94, Cal State San Bernardino 46
Montana 63, Utah Valley 52
New Mexico St. 77, Weber St. 47
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Cal Poly 67
San Jose St. 84, San Diego St. 67
Wyoming 73, New Mexico 66
