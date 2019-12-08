Sunday, Dec. 8 EAST

Brown 56, Bryant 50

Bucknell 60, Drexel 49

Fordham 67, Georgetown 54

Lehigh 66, Mount St. Mary’s 65

Maryland 105, Loyola (Md.) 45

Mass.-Lowell 65, LIU Brooklyn 56

Minnesota 70, American U. 53

New Hampshire 70, CCSU 59

Seton Hall 89, Iona 37

Stony Brook 59, Pittsburgh 56

SOUTH

Cleveland St. 62, ETSU 54

Coastal Carolina 62, UNC-Wilmington 43

Florida St. 81, Clemson 64

Georgia Tech 63, Kennesaw St. 47

Kentucky 79, Samford 49

Louisville 85, N. Kentucky 57

Old Dominion 48, Md.-Eastern Shore 39

UNC-Asheville 82, SC State 51

Virginia Tech 87, Gardner-Webb 65

William & Mary 69, VCU 55

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Akron 55

Cincinnati 98, Miami (Ohio) 68

Michigan 79, Oakland 64

Ohio St. 70, Radford 57

Purdue 77, Kent St. 64

FAR WEST

UC Davis 71, N. Arizona 61

