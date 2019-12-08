Brown 56, Bryant 50
Bucknell 60, Drexel 49
Fordham 67, Georgetown 54
Lehigh 66, Mount St. Mary’s 65
Maryland 105, Loyola (Md.) 45
Mass.-Lowell 65, LIU Brooklyn 56
Minnesota 70, American U. 53
New Hampshire 70, CCSU 59
Seton Hall 89, Iona 37
Stony Brook 59, Pittsburgh 56
Cleveland St. 62, ETSU 54
Coastal Carolina 62, UNC-Wilmington 43
Florida St. 81, Clemson 64
Georgia Tech 63, Kennesaw St. 47
Kentucky 79, Samford 49
Louisville 85, N. Kentucky 57
Old Dominion 48, Md.-Eastern Shore 39
UNC-Asheville 82, SC State 51
Virginia Tech 87, Gardner-Webb 65
William & Mary 69, VCU 55
Butler 76, Akron 55
Cincinnati 98, Miami (Ohio) 68
Michigan 79, Oakland 64
Ohio St. 70, Radford 57
Purdue 77, Kent St. 64
UC Davis 71, N. Arizona 61
