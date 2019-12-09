Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Columbia 63, Davidson 60
St. John’s 96, Army 60
Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida Memorial 47
SMU 66, North Dakota 51
___
