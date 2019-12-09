Monday, Dec. 9 EAST

Columbia 63, Davidson 60

St. John’s 96, Army 60

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida Memorial 47

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60

Advertisement

SMU 66, North Dakota 51

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.