Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 9, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Monday, Dec. 9
EAST

Columbia 63, Davidson 60

St. John’s 96, Army 60

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida Memorial 47

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60

SMU 66, North Dakota 51

___

