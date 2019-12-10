Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 10, 2019 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tuesday, Dec. 10
EAST

Dartmouth 57, Maine 41

Duquesne 72, Cornell 62

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, NJIT 59

Minnesota 83, George Washington 50

Advertisement

Princeton 73, Hartford 42

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Temple 74, Villanova 69

SOUTH

Nicholls 74, Louisiana-Monroe 59

MIDWEST

Bradley 78, Jackson St. 69

E. Michigan 64, Fort Wayne 40

Illinois 75, Merrimack 72

N. Iowa 81, Omaha 45

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

FAR WEST

Nevada 80, Cal State Stanislaus 62

New Mexico 92, Northern New Mexico 44

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia