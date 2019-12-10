Tuesday, Dec. 10 EAST

Dartmouth 57, Maine 41

Duquesne 72, Cornell 62

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, NJIT 59

Minnesota 83, George Washington 50

Princeton 73, Hartford 42

Temple 74, Villanova 69

SOUTH

Nicholls 74, Louisiana-Monroe 59

MIDWEST

Bradley 78, Jackson St. 69

E. Michigan 64, Fort Wayne 40

Illinois 75, Merrimack 72

N. Iowa 81, Omaha 45

FAR WEST

Nevada 80, Cal State Stanislaus 62

New Mexico 92, Northern New Mexico 44

