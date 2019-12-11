Wednesday, Dec. 11 EAST

UMass 58, Boston U. 45

SOUTH

Troy 79, ETSU 61

MIDWEST

Wright St. 64, Marian 60

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 100, Westcliff 44

___

