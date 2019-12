By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Dec. 11 EAST

UMass 58, Boston U. 45

SOUTH

Tennessee 79, Colorado St. 41

Troy 79, ETSU 61

MIDWEST

DePaul 105, Notre Dame 94

Advertisement

IUPUI 103, Indiana-Northwest 45

Wright St. 64, Marian 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 91, Tulsa 41

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 100, Westcliff 44

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.