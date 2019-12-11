Wednesday, Dec. 11 EAST

UMass 58, Boston U. 45

SOUTH

Belmont 69, Lipscomb 68

Kentucky 91, Winthrop 36

Tennessee 79, Colorado St. 41

Troy 79, ETSU 61

MIDWEST

DePaul 105, Notre Dame 94

IUPUI 103, Indiana-Northwest 45

Indiana 64, Butler 53

Iowa 75, Iowa St. 69

S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 56

South Dakota 110, Mount Marty 39

Wright St. 64, Marian 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 91, Tulsa 41

Texas A&M 70, TCU 68

FAR WEST

Boise St. 66, BYU 55

CS Bakersfield 100, Westcliff 44

