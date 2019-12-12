Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 12, 2019 12:01 am
 
< a min read
      
Wednesday, Dec. 11
EAST

UMass 58, Boston U. 45

SOUTH

Belmont 69, Lipscomb 68

Kentucky 91, Winthrop 36

Tennessee 79, Colorado St. 41

Advertisement

Troy 79, ETSU 61

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

MIDWEST

DePaul 105, Notre Dame 94

IUPUI 103, Indiana-Northwest 45

Indiana 64, Butler 53

Iowa 75, Iowa St. 69

S. Dakota St. 71, Chattanooga 56

South Dakota 110, Mount Marty 39

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Wright St. 64, Marian 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 91, Tulsa 41

Texas A&M 70, TCU 68

FAR WEST

Boise St. 66, BYU 55

CS Bakersfield 100, Westcliff 44

San Diego 70, San Diego St. 47

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein