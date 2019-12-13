Friday, Dec. 13 EAST

Dartmouth 62, Mass.-Lowell 51

Maine 61, Green Bay 60

Manhattan 86, Army 56

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 92, SE Louisiana 78

Advertisement

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 67, Evansville 64

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.