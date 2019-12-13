Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 13, 2019 10:01 pm
 
Friday, Dec. 13
EAST

Dartmouth 62, Mass.-Lowell 51

Maine 61, Green Bay 60

Manhattan 86, Army 56

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 92, SE Louisiana 78

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 67, Evansville 64

___

