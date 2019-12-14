Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 14, 2019 3:01 pm
 
Saturday, Dec. 14
EAST

Northeastern 60, Hartford 47

Vermont 65, NJIT 59

SOUTH

Memphis 78, Arkansas St. 50

MIDWEST

Toledo 82, Detroit 64

___

