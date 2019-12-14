Fordham 65, Southern U. 52
Holy Cross 65, Sacred Heart 52
Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Mount St. Mary’s 76
Northeastern 60, Hartford 47
Princeton 72, Penn St. 55
Rider 65, Georgetown 64
St. Francis (NY) 49, Albany (NY) 41
Vermont 65, NJIT 59
Austin Peay 67, Alabama A&M 61
Memphis 78, Arkansas St. 50
Bowling Green 63, Milwaukee 51
Cent. Michigan 79, S. Dakota St. 74
Cincinnati 85, Xavier 78
Creighton 56, Wichita St. 46
Iowa 102, NC Central 50
Kansas St. 74, UMKC 67
Nebraska 77, Oral Roberts 67
Toledo 82, Detroit 64
W. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 69
Abilene Christian 110, Schreiner 37
Incarnate Word 74, St. Thomas (TX) 52
Utah 68, Nevada 62
