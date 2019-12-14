Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 14, 2019 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Saturday, Dec. 14
EAST

Fordham 65, Southern U. 52

Holy Cross 65, Sacred Heart 52

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Mount St. Mary’s 76

Northeastern 60, Hartford 47

Princeton 72, Penn St. 55

Rider 65, Georgetown 64

St. Francis (NY) 49, Albany (NY) 41

Vermont 65, NJIT 59

SOUTH

Austin Peay 67, Alabama A&M 61

Memphis 78, Arkansas St. 50

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 63, Milwaukee 51

Cent. Michigan 79, S. Dakota St. 74

Cincinnati 85, Xavier 78

Creighton 56, Wichita St. 46

Iowa 102, NC Central 50

Kansas St. 74, UMKC 67

Nebraska 77, Oral Roberts 67

Toledo 82, Detroit 64

W. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 69

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 110, Schreiner 37

Incarnate Word 74, St. Thomas (TX) 52

FAR WEST

Utah 68, Nevada 62

