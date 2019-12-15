Sunday, Dec. 15 EAST

Boston College 88, Boston U. 57

Marist 72, Green Bay 60

Rhode Island 71, Robert Morris 59

Rutgers 66, Marshall 41

Advertisement

St. Bonaventure 80, Oakland 66

Stony Brook 66, Wagner 45

UMBC 65, Morgan St. 63

UMass 61, Siena 55

SOUTH

American U. 59, Radford 55

FAU 72, CCSU 54

Georgia 77, Furman 48

Georgia Tech 87, ETSU 48

Jacksonville 77, FIU 52

Louisville 67, Kentucky 66

NC State 62, Elon 49

South Carolina 85, Purdue 51

South Florida 67, Idaho 64

Stetson 66, Tulsa 60

Troy 90, Chattanooga 51

VCU 62, Old Dominion 49

Wofford 75, UNC-Asheville 38

MIDWEST

Butler 74, High Point 52

Indiana 93, Youngstown St. 56

Iowa St. 79, Wright St. 71

Michigan St. 93, Morehead St. 48

South Dakota 96, Montana 64

Valparaiso 63, UIC 37

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 72, Houston 43

Texas Tech 59, Houston Baptist 51

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.