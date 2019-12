By The Associated Press

Monday, Dec. 16 SOUTH

Mississippi 69, Georgia Southern 66

Mississippi St. 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

UT Martin 83, Lipscomb 67

Wake Forest 74, Campbell 46

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 53

Loyola of Chicago 84, Bowling Green 76

Northwestern 74, Texas-Arlington 47

Wichita St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

FAR WEST

Denver 81, S. Utah 73

Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41

