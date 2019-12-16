Charleston Southern 76, Columbia (SC) 59
Howard 67, East Carolina 51
Louisiana Tech 70, Grambling St. 66
Mississippi 69, Georgia Southern 66
Mississippi St. 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48
UNC-Greensboro 69, Coll. of Charleston 56
UT Martin 83, Lipscomb 67
Wake Forest 74, Campbell 46
Akron 64, NC A&T 52
Illinois St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 53
Loyola of Chicago 84, Bowling Green 76
N. Kentucky 70, Indiana St. 68
Northwestern 74, Texas-Arlington 47
UConn 84, DePaul 74
Wichita St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
California Baptist 74, Idaho St. 68
Denver 81, S. Utah 73
Grand Canyon 53, UNLV 51
New Mexico 107, New Mexico St. 53
Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41
Providence 67, Utah 60
Utah St. 66, North Texas 55
___
