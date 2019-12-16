Monday, Dec. 16 SOUTH

Charleston Southern 76, Columbia (SC) 59

Howard 67, East Carolina 51

Louisiana Tech 70, Grambling St. 66

Mississippi 69, Georgia Southern 66

Mississippi St. 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

UNC-Greensboro 69, Coll. of Charleston 56

UT Martin 83, Lipscomb 67

Wake Forest 74, Campbell 46

MIDWEST

Akron 64, NC A&T 52

Illinois St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 53

Loyola of Chicago 84, Bowling Green 76

N. Kentucky 70, Indiana St. 68

Northwestern 74, Texas-Arlington 47

UConn 84, DePaul 74

Wichita St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

FAR WEST

California Baptist 74, Idaho St. 68

Denver 81, S. Utah 73

Grand Canyon 53, UNLV 51

New Mexico 107, New Mexico St. 53

Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41

Providence 67, Utah 60

Utah St. 66, North Texas 55

