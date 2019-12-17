Tuesday, Dec. 17 EAST

Buffalo 67, Dayton 59

Drexel 69, La Salle 31

Miami (Ohio) 80, Pittsburgh 71

SOUTH

Alabama 60, Bethune-Cookman 49

Charlotte 61, Delaware 57

Florida 71, Mercer 50

Florida Gulf Coast 94, CCSU 60

Jacksonville 88, Florida A&M 54

James Madison 83, Delaware St. 64

Miami 79, Binghamton 56

NC Central 83, Washington Adventist University 48

Niagara 82, Coppin St. 67

North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 60

South Alabama 68, William Carey 52

UCF 80, Quinnipiac 58

Winthrop 75, UNC-Wilmington 63

Wofford 100, Erskine 38

MIDWEST

W. Illinois 97, SE Missouri 91

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 82, Prairie View 48

FAR WEST

Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 46

