By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Dec. 18 SOUTH

Maryland 114, Georgia St. 41

Morgan St. 72, Texas State 62

Robert Morris 69, Norfolk St. 62

Sam Houston St. 79, Northwestern St. 69

MIDWEST

Purdue 67, W. Kentucky 50

Youngstown St. 83, Lake Erie 48

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 111, Arkansas St. 43

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 70, New Mexico St. 47

Boise St. 75, Western Oregon 32

