Thursday, Dec. 19
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58
George Mason 67, Navy 58
Longwood 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40
SOUTH
Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63
Bethune-Cookman 61, Appalachian St. 44
Catawba 78, UNC-Wilmington 75
Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65
FIU 56, Grambling St. 55
Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60
LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Louisville 71, UT Martin 63
Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55
NC State 74, Chattanooga 38
Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51
SC-Upstate 71, Bob Jones 49
South Carolina 89, Duke 46
Stetson 68, Canisius 52
UCLA 59, Georgia 50
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 77, Jackson St. 55
Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48
N. Illinois 61, E. Illinois 48
S. Illinois 79, W. Illinois 65
Troy 71, Toledo 64
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60
Marist 73, Texas-Arlington 57
SMU 60, UTEP 56
FAR WEST
Ball St. 52, Providence 51
Grand Canyon 58, UC Santa Barbara 57
Loyola Marymount 73, New Mexico 72
Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61
Oregon St. 91, N. Arizona 57
Pacific 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62
Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67
Portland 82, Willamette 42
S. Utah 79, UC Riverside 68
Sacramento St. 94, Pacific Union College 35
San Diego St. 80, California Baptist 68
Utah St. 69, Idaho St. 61
