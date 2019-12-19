Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 19, 2019 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

Thursday, Dec. 19

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58

George Mason 67, Navy 58

Longwood 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

Advertisement

Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40

SOUTH

Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63

Bethune-Cookman 61, Appalachian St. 44

Catawba 78, UNC-Wilmington 75

Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65

FIU 56, Grambling St. 55

Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60

LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Louisville 71, UT Martin 63

Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55

NC State 74, Chattanooga 38

Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51

SC-Upstate 71, Bob Jones 49

South Carolina 89, Duke 46

Stetson 68, Canisius 52

UCLA 59, Georgia 50

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 77, Jackson St. 55

Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48

N. Illinois 61, E. Illinois 48

S. Illinois 79, W. Illinois 65

Troy 71, Toledo 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60

Marist 73, Texas-Arlington 57

SMU 60, UTEP 56

FAR WEST

Ball St. 52, Providence 51

Grand Canyon 58, UC Santa Barbara 57

Loyola Marymount 73, New Mexico 72

Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61

Oregon St. 91, N. Arizona 57

Pacific 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62

Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67

Portland 82, Willamette 42

S. Utah 79, UC Riverside 68

Sacramento St. 94, Pacific Union College 35

San Diego St. 80, California Baptist 68

Utah St. 69, Idaho St. 61

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims