Saturday, Dec. 28

EAST

Maryland 70, Michigan 55

Minnesota 81, Penn St. 74

SOUTH

Auburn 62, Jacksonville St. 53

Campbell 73, High Point 36

Cent. Michigan 92, Bethune-Cookman 67

Charlotte 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

LSU 73, Florida A&M 45

Longwood 80, Gardner-Webb 70

Mississippi 93, Alabama St. 66

Murray St. 93, Cumberland University 60

NC Central 61, LIU 59

New Orleans 79, North Dakota 73

North Florida 80, Holy Cross 60

SC-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 53

Southern Miss. 71, Faulkner 59

UNC-Asheville 54, Presbyterian 39

Winthrop 72, Hampton 66

Yale 66, North Carolina 63

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 84, Ill.-Chicago 44

Green Bay 65, N. Kentucky 44

Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67

Kansas St. 79, Rio Grande 66

Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 58

Nebraska 78, Iowa 69

Northwestern 77, Illinois 50

Oakland 71, Detroit 57

Purdue 66, Ohio St. 50

Rutgers 64, Wisconsin 61

Valparaiso 95, Chicago St. 49

Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 67, New Mexico St. 54

Incarnate Word 79, Paul Quinn College 62

FAR WEST

BYU 59, Loyola Marymount 44

CS Northridge 74, San Diego St. 69

E. Washington 63, Weber St. 53

Fresno St. 92, UC Merced 26

Idaho 62, Idaho St. 56

Montana 79, N. Arizona 71

Montana St. 85, Sacramento St. 48

N. Colorado 77, Portland St. 58

Nevada 71, Cal Poly 40

Pepperdine 73, San Diego 57

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, San Francisco 79

Santa Clara 75, Pacific 65

Stanford 67, UC Davis 55

Utah Valley 99, Ottawa University Arizona 50

