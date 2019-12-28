Saturday, Dec. 28
EAST
Maryland 70, Michigan 55
Minnesota 81, Penn St. 74
SOUTH
Auburn 62, Jacksonville St. 53
Campbell 73, High Point 36
Cent. Michigan 92, Bethune-Cookman 67
Charlotte 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
LSU 73, Florida A&M 45
Longwood 80, Gardner-Webb 70
Mississippi 93, Alabama St. 66
Murray St. 93, Cumberland University 60
NC Central 61, LIU 59
New Orleans 79, North Dakota 73
North Florida 80, Holy Cross 60
SC-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 53
Southern Miss. 71, Faulkner 59
UNC-Asheville 54, Presbyterian 39
Winthrop 72, Hampton 66
Yale 66, North Carolina 63
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 84, Ill.-Chicago 44
Green Bay 65, N. Kentucky 44
Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67
Kansas St. 79, Rio Grande 66
Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 58
Nebraska 78, Iowa 69
Northwestern 77, Illinois 50
Oakland 71, Detroit 57
Purdue 66, Ohio St. 50
Rutgers 64, Wisconsin 61
Valparaiso 95, Chicago St. 49
Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 67, New Mexico St. 54
Incarnate Word 79, Paul Quinn College 62
FAR WEST
BYU 59, Loyola Marymount 44
CS Northridge 74, San Diego St. 69
E. Washington 63, Weber St. 53
Fresno St. 92, UC Merced 26
Idaho 62, Idaho St. 56
Montana 79, N. Arizona 71
Montana St. 85, Sacramento St. 48
N. Colorado 77, Portland St. 58
Nevada 71, Cal Poly 40
Pepperdine 73, San Diego 57
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, San Francisco 79
Santa Clara 75, Pacific 65
Stanford 67, UC Davis 55
Utah Valley 99, Ottawa University Arizona 50
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.