Tuesday, Dec. 31

EAST

Creighton 58, Villanova 42

Georgetown 62, Providence 53

Indiana 66, Rutgers 56

Loyola (Md.) 72, Dartmouth 56

West Virginia 68, Cornell 62

Yale 87, Wagner 68

SOUTH

Campbell 50, SC-Upstate 38

ETSU 73, Converse 35

Gardner-Webb 79, Charleston Southern 52

Hampton 68, UNC-Asheville 59

Kennesaw St. 88, Middle Georgia 49

North Florida 80, Edward Waters 51

Radford 54, Presbyterian 42

Winthrop 69, High Point 63

MIDWEST

Dayton 78, Coppin St. 48

Iowa 108, Illinois 72

Miami (Ohio) 83, Tiffin 51

Michigan 82, Penn St. 48

Michigan St. 78, Nebraska 70

Missouri St. 111, William Jewell 39

Northwestern 81, Maryland 58

Ohio St. 66, Minnesota 63

Purdue 72, Wisconsin 61

Seton Hall 83, Xavier 61

St. John’s 67, Butler 42

SOUTHWEST

George Mason 59, SMU 58

Oral Roberts 80, Rogers State 40

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 77, Hope International 54

Penn 70, Hawaii 55

UC Riverside 53, CS Bakersfield 52

