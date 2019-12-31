Tuesday, Dec. 31
EAST
Creighton 58, Villanova 42
Georgetown 62, Providence 53
Indiana 66, Rutgers 56
Loyola (Md.) 72, Dartmouth 56
West Virginia 68, Cornell 62
Yale 87, Wagner 68
SOUTH
Campbell 50, SC-Upstate 38
ETSU 73, Converse 35
Gardner-Webb 79, Charleston Southern 52
Hampton 68, UNC-Asheville 59
Kennesaw St. 88, Middle Georgia 49
North Florida 80, Edward Waters 51
Radford 54, Presbyterian 42
Winthrop 69, High Point 63
MIDWEST
Dayton 78, Coppin St. 48
Iowa 108, Illinois 72
Miami (Ohio) 83, Tiffin 51
Michigan 82, Penn St. 48
Michigan St. 78, Nebraska 70
Missouri St. 111, William Jewell 39
Northwestern 81, Maryland 58
Ohio St. 66, Minnesota 63
Purdue 72, Wisconsin 61
Seton Hall 83, Xavier 61
St. John’s 67, Butler 42
SOUTHWEST
George Mason 59, SMU 58
Oral Roberts 80, Rogers State 40
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 77, Hope International 54
Penn 70, Hawaii 55
UC Riverside 53, CS Bakersfield 52
