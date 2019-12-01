Sunday

1. Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Sunday.

2. Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Wednesday.

3. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday, Dec. 15.

4. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

5. South Carolina (8-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

6. Texas A&M (5-0) vs. No. 12 Florida State. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Wednesday.

7. Oregon State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Friday.

8. Louisville (8-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

9. Maryland (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 N.C. State, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 West Virginia, Sunday.

11. UCLA (6-0) at Virginia. Next: at Cal State Northridge, Saturday.

12. Florida State (6-0) at No. 6 Texas A&M. Next: vs. No. 15 Michigan State, Thursday.

12. N.C. State (7-0) vs. North Texas. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (6-0) vs. Austin Peay. Next: vs. Charlotte, Wednesday.

15. Michigan State (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Florida State, Thursday.

16. DePaul (6-1) beat Northwestern 70-68. Next: at Green Bay, Saturday.

17. Indiana (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Miami, Wednesday.

18. Syracuse (4-3) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.

19. Miami (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Indiana, Wednesday.

20. Tennessee (7-0) beat Air Force 81-54. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

21. South Florida (5-4) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Friday.

22. Gonzaga (5-1) vs. Purdue. Next: at Montana State, Thursday.

23. West Virginia (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Mississippi State, Sunday.

24. Arizona (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Monday.

25. Arkansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

