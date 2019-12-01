Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 1, 2019 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Sunday.

2. Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Wednesday.

3. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday, Dec. 15.

4. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

Advertisement

5. South Carolina (8-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Texas A&M (5-0) vs. No. 12 Florida State. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Wednesday.

7. Oregon State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Friday.

8. Louisville (8-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

9. Maryland (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 N.C. State, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 West Virginia, Sunday.

11. UCLA (7-0) beat Virginia 73-62. Next: at Cal State Northridge, Saturday.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

12. Florida State (6-0) at No. 6 Texas A&M. Next: vs. No. 15 Michigan State, Thursday.

12. N.C. State (7-0) vs. North Texas. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (6-0) vs. Austin Peay. Next: vs. Charlotte, Wednesday.

15. Michigan State (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Florida State, Thursday.

16. DePaul (6-1) beat Northwestern 70-68. Next: at Green Bay, Saturday.

17. Indiana (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Miami, Wednesday.

18. Syracuse (4-3) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.

19. Miami (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Indiana, Wednesday.

20. Tennessee (7-0) beat Air Force 81-54. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

21. South Florida (5-4) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Friday.

22. Gonzaga (5-1) vs. Purdue. Next: at Montana State, Thursday.

23. West Virginia (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Mississippi State, Sunday.

24. Arizona (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Monday.

25. Arkansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7