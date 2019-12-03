Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 3, 2019 2:30 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tuesday

1. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday, Dec. 15.

2. Louisville (8-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

3. Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Sunday.

4. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

Advertisement

5. Oregon State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Friday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. South Carolina (8-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

7. Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan State, Thursday.

9. Maryland (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 N.C. State, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.

11. UCLA (7-0) did not play. Next: at Cal State Northridge, Saturday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

12. Texas A&M (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Wednesday.

13. N.C. State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Thursday.

14. Indiana (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Miami, Wednesday.

15. Kentucky (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Charlotte, Wednesday.

16. DePaul (6-1) did not play. Next: at Green Bay, Saturday.

17. Tennessee (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

18. Gonzaga (6-1) did not play. Next: at Montana State, Thursday.

19. Michigan State (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Florida State, Thursday.

20. Arizona (8-0) did not play. Next: at UTEP, Saturday.

21. Miami (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Indiana, Wednesday.

22. Missouri State (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wichita State, Wednesday.

23. Arkansas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

24. Michigan (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Thursday.

25. LSU (8-1) beat Nicholls 63-32. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified