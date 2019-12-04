Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women's Top 25 Fared

December 4, 2019
 
1 min read
      
Wednesday

1. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday, Dec. 15.

2. Louisville (8-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

3. Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Sunday.

4. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

5. Oregon State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Friday.

6. South Carolina (8-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

7. Baylor (7-1) vs. Georgia. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

8. Florida State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan State, Thursday.

9. Maryland (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 N.C. State, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.

11. UCLA (7-0) did not play. Next: at Cal State Northridge, Saturday.

12. Texas A&M (6-1) beat Central Arkansas 76-46. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

13. N.C. State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Thursday.

14. Indiana (7-1) beat No. 21 Miami 58-45. Next: vs. North Florida, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (8-0) beat Charlotte 86-39. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.

16. DePaul (6-1) did not play. Next: at Green Bay, Saturday.

17. Tennessee (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

18. Gonzaga (6-1) did not play. Next: at Montana State, Thursday.

19. Michigan State (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Florida State, Thursday.

20. Arizona (8-0) did not play. Next: at UTEP, Saturday.

21. Miami (5-3) lost to No. 21 Indiana 58-45. Next: vs. Binghamton, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

22. Missouri State (8-1) beat Wichita State 68-55. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday, Dec. 15.

23. Arkansas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

24. Michigan (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Thursday.

25. LSU (8-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

