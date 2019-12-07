Saturday

1. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday, Dec. 15.

2. Louisville (8-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Kentucky, Sunday.

3. Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Sunday.

4. UConn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

5. Oregon State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah State, Saturday.

6. South Carolina (9-1) beat Temple 78-71. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday, Dec. 15.

7. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

8. Florida State (8-0) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Sunday.

9. Maryland (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola (Md.), Sunday.

10. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.

11. UCLA (7-0) at Cal State Northridge. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday, Dec. 15.

12. Texas A&M (6-1) vs. Oklahoma State. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

13. N.C. State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Sunday, Dec. 15.

14. Indiana (7-1) vs. North Florida. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.

15. Kentucky (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.

16. DePaul (7-1) beat Green Bay 76-65. Next: at Notre Dame, Wednesday.

17. Tennessee (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

18. Gonzaga (7-1) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.

19. Michigan State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Sunday, Dec. 15.

20. Arizona (9-0) beat UTEP 54-43. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.

21. Miami (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

22. Missouri State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday, Dec. 15.

23. Arkansas (8-1) beat Kansas State 81-72. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

24. Michigan (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Sunday.

25. LSU (8-2) lost to Oklahoma 90-68. Next: at Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, Dec. 19.

