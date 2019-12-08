Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 8, 2019 1:57 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

2. Louisville (8-1) at Northern Kentucky. Next: at No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday.

3. Oregon (6-1) vs. South Dakota State. Next: at Long Beach State, Saturday.

4. UConn (7-0) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at No. 16 DePaul, Monday, Dec. 16.

Advertisement

5. Oregon State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah State, Saturday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. South Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

7. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

8. Florida State (9-0) beat Clemson 81-64. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.

9. Maryland (7-2) vs. Loyola (Md.). Next: at Georgia State, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

10. Mississippi State (8-1) vs. West Virginia. Next: at Louisiana-Lafayette, Monday, Dec. 16.

11. UCLA (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

12. Texas A&M (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

13. N.C. State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Sunday.

14. Indiana (7-1) did not play. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.

15. Kentucky (8-0) vs. Samford. Next: vs. Winthrop, Wednesday.

16. DePaul (7-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Wednesday.

17. Tennessee (7-0) vs. Texas. Next: vs. Colorado State, Wednesday.

18. Gonzaga (7-1) at Washington State. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

19. Michigan State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Sunday.

20. Arizona (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.

21. Miami (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

22. Missouri State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

23. Arkansas (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

24. Michigan (7-1) vs. Oakland. Next: vs. Appalachian State, Saturday.

25. LSU (8-2) did not play. Next: at Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, Dec. 19.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia