1. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

2. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 DePaul, Monday.

3. Oregon (7-1) at Long Beach State. Next: vs. UC Riverside, Monday.

4. Oregon State (8-0) vs. Utah State. Next: vs. Northern Arizona, Tuesday.

5. South Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

6. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Wednesday.

7. Louisville (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Kentucky, Sunday.

8. Florida State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Sunday.

10. UCLA (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday.

11. Texas A&M (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Houston, Sunday.

12. Indiana (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Youngstown State, Sunday.

13. Maryland (8-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia State, Wednesday.

14. Kentucky (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Louisville, Sunday.

15. Mississippi State (8-2) did not play. Next: at Louisiana-Lafayette, Monday.

16. DePaul (8-1) vs. Alabama State. Next: vs. No. 2 UConn, Monday.

17. Gonzaga (8-1) vs. Texas Southern. Next: at Wyoming, Tuesday.

18. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.

19. Michigan State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Sunday.

20. Missouri State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

21. Arkansas (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Sunday.

22. West Virginia (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Norfolk State, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Stanford, Wednesday.

24. Michigan (9-1) beat Appalachian State 62-35. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday, Dec. 22.

25. Miami (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Tuesday.

