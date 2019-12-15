Listen Live Sports

Women's Top 25 Fared

December 15, 2019
 
1. Stanford (8-0) vs. Ohio State. Next: vs. No. 23 Tennessee, Wednesday.

2. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 DePaul, Monday.

3. Oregon (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UC Riverside, Monday.

4. Oregon State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Arizona, Tuesday.

5. South Carolina (10-1) beat Purdue 85-51. Next: vs. Duke, Thursday.

6. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Wednesday.

7. Louisville (10-1) beat No. 14 Kentucky 67-66. Next: at UT Martin, Thursday.

8. Florida State (10-0) beat St. John’s 74-70. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

9. N.C. State (10-0) beat Elon 62-49. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Thursday.

10. UCLA (8-0) vs. Pacific. Next: at Georgia, Thursday.

11. Texas A&M (9-1) beat Houston 72-43. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Friday.

12. Indiana (10-1) beat Youngstown State 93-56. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.

13. Maryland (8-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia State, Wednesday.

14. Kentucky (10-1) lost to No. 7 Louisville 67-66. Next: at California, Saturday.

15. Mississippi State (8-2) did not play. Next: at Louisiana-Lafayette, Monday.

16. DePaul (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 UConn, Monday.

17. Gonzaga (9-1) did not play. Next: at Wyoming, Tuesday.

18. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.

19. Michigan State (7-2) beat Morehead State 93-48. Next: vs. Syracuse, Friday.

20. Missouri State (9-1) beat Missouri 79-72. Next: at No. 17 Gonzaga, Sunday.

21. Arkansas (10-1) beat Northwestern State 99-39. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.

22. West Virginia (7-1) beat Norfolk State 72-55. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Stanford, Wednesday.

24. Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

25. Miami (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Tuesday.

