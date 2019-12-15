Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 15, 2019 10:17 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. Stanford (9-0) beat Ohio State 71-52. Next: vs. No. 23 Tennessee, Wednesday.

2. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 DePaul, Monday.

3. Oregon (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UC Riverside, Monday.

4. Oregon State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Arizona, Tuesday.

Advertisement

5. South Carolina (10-1) beat Purdue 85-51. Next: vs. Duke, Thursday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Wednesday.

7. Louisville (10-1) beat No. 14 Kentucky 67-66. Next: at UT Martin, Thursday.

8. Florida State (10-0) beat St. John’s 74-70. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

9. N.C. State (10-0) beat Elon 62-49. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Thursday.

10. UCLA (9-0) beat Pacific 68-57. Next: at Georgia, Thursday.

11. Texas A&M (9-1) beat Houston 72-43. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Friday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

12. Indiana (10-1) beat Youngstown State 93-56. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.

13. Maryland (8-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia State, Wednesday.

14. Kentucky (10-1) lost to No. 7 Louisville 67-66. Next: at California, Saturday.

15. Mississippi State (8-2) did not play. Next: at Louisiana-Lafayette, Monday.

16. DePaul (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 UConn, Monday.

17. Gonzaga (9-1) did not play. Next: at Wyoming, Tuesday.

18. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.

19. Michigan State (7-2) beat Morehead State 93-48. Next: vs. Syracuse, Friday.

20. Missouri State (9-1) beat Missouri 79-72. Next: at No. 17 Gonzaga, Sunday.

21. Arkansas (10-1) beat Northwestern State 99-39. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.

22. West Virginia (7-1) beat Norfolk State 72-55. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Stanford, Wednesday.

24. Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

25. Miami (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment