Monday

1. Stanford (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Tennessee, Wednesday.

2. UConn (9-0) beat No. 16 DePaul 84-74. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.

3. Oregon (9-1) beat UC Riverside 84-41. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

4. Oregon State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Arizona, Tuesday.

5. South Carolina (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Thursday.

6. Louisville (10-1) did not play. Next: at UT Martin, Thursday.

7. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

9. N.C. State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Thursday.

10. UCLA (9-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Thursday.

11. Texas A&M (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Friday.

12. Indiana (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.

13. Maryland (8-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia State, Wednesday.

14. Kentucky (10-1) did not play. Next: at California, Saturday.

15. Mississippi State (9-2) beat Louisiana-Lafayette 64-48. Next: vs. South Florida, Thursday.

16. DePaul (9-2) lost to No. 2 UConn 84-74. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Friday.

17. Gonzaga (9-1) did not play. Next: at Wyoming, Tuesday.

18. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.

19. Michigan State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Friday.

20. Missouri State (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Gonzaga, Friday.

21. Arkansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.

22. West Virginia (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan State, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Stanford, Wednesday.

24. Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

25. South Dakota (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

