Friday

1. Stanford (10-0) did not play. Next: at Texas, Sunday.

2. UConn (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.

3. Oregon (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

4. Oregon State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday, Dec. 29.

5. South Carolina (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 South Dakota, Sunday.

6. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday, Dec. 29.

7. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Monday, Dec. 30.

8. Florida State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (11-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday, Dec. 29.

10. UCLA (10-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Indiana, Sunday.

11. Texas A&M (9-1) vs. Georgia Tech. Next: vs. Montana State, Saturday.

12. Indiana (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.

13. Maryland (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 28.

14. Kentucky (10-1) did not play. Next: at California, Saturday.

15. Mississippi State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Sunday, Dec. 29.

16. DePaul (9-2) at Loyola of Chicago. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday, Dec. 29.

17. Gonzaga (10-1) vs. No. 20 Missouri State. Next: vs. Portland, Sunday, Dec. 29.

18. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.

19. Michigan State (7-3) lost to Syracuse 77-63. Next: vs. No. 22 West Virginia, Saturday.

20. Missouri State (9-1) at No. 17 Gonzaga. Next: vs. William Jewell, Tuesday, Dec. 31.

21. Arkansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.

22. West Virginia (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan State, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (8-2) did not play. Next: at Portland State, Saturday.

24. Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

25. South Dakota (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

