1. Stanford (10-0) did not play. Next: at Texas, Sunday.
2. UConn (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.
3. Oregon (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.
4. Oregon State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday, Dec. 29.
5. South Carolina (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 South Dakota, Sunday.
6. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday, Dec. 29.
7. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Monday, Dec. 30.
8. Florida State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan, Sunday.
9. N.C. State (11-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday, Dec. 29.
10. UCLA (10-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Indiana, Sunday.
11. Texas A&M (10-1) beat Georgia Tech 60-48. Next: vs. Montana State, Saturday.
12. Indiana (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.
13. Maryland (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 28.
14. Kentucky (10-1) did not play. Next: at California, Saturday.
15. Mississippi State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Sunday, Dec. 29.
16. DePaul (9-2) at Loyola of Chicago. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday, Dec. 29.
17. Gonzaga (10-1) vs. No. 20 Missouri State. Next: vs. Portland, Sunday, Dec. 29.
18. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.
19. Michigan State (7-3) lost to Syracuse 77-63. Next: vs. No. 22 West Virginia, Saturday.
20. Missouri State (9-1) at No. 17 Gonzaga. Next: vs. William Jewell, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
21. Arkansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.
22. West Virginia (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan State, Saturday.
23. Tennessee (8-2) did not play. Next: at Portland State, Saturday.
24. Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.
25. South Dakota (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.
