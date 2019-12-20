Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 20, 2019 7:17 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday

1. Stanford (10-0) did not play. Next: at Texas, Sunday.

2. UConn (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.

3. Oregon (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

4. Oregon State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday, Dec. 29.

Advertisement

5. South Carolina (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 South Dakota, Sunday.

6. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday, Dec. 29.

7. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Monday, Dec. 30.

8. Florida State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (11-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday, Dec. 29.

10. UCLA (10-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Indiana, Sunday.

11. Texas A&M (10-1) beat Georgia Tech 60-48. Next: vs. Montana State, Saturday.

12. Indiana (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

13. Maryland (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 28.

14. Kentucky (10-1) did not play. Next: at California, Saturday.

15. Mississippi State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Sunday, Dec. 29.

16. DePaul (9-2) at Loyola of Chicago. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday, Dec. 29.

17. Gonzaga (10-1) vs. No. 20 Missouri State. Next: vs. Portland, Sunday, Dec. 29.

18. Arizona (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.

19. Michigan State (7-3) lost to Syracuse 77-63. Next: vs. No. 22 West Virginia, Saturday.

20. Missouri State (9-1) at No. 17 Gonzaga. Next: vs. William Jewell, Tuesday, Dec. 31.

21. Arkansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.

22. West Virginia (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan State, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (8-2) did not play. Next: at Portland State, Saturday.

24. Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

25. South Dakota (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims