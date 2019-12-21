Saturday

1. Stanford (10-0) did not play. Next: at Texas, Sunday.

2. UConn (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.

3. Oregon (10-1) beat Kansas State 89-51. Next: vs. Corban, Saturday.

4. Oregon State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday, Dec. 29.

5. South Carolina (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 South Dakota, Sunday.

6. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday, Dec. 29.

7. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Monday, Dec. 30.

8. Florida State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (11-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday, Dec. 29.

10. UCLA (10-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Indiana, Sunday.

11. Texas A&M (11-1) beat Montana State 78-67. Next: vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sunday, Dec. 29.

12. Indiana (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.

13. Maryland (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan, Saturday.

14. Kentucky (10-1) at California. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Thursday, Jan. 2.

15. Mississippi State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Sunday, Dec. 29.

16. DePaul (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday, Dec. 29.

17. Gonzaga (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Portland, Sunday, Dec. 29.

18. Arizona (11-0) beat UC Santa Barbara 61-42. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday, Dec. 29.

19. Michigan State (7-4) lost to No. 22 West Virginia 63-57. Next: at No. 12 Indiana, Saturday.

20. Missouri State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. William Jewell, Tuesday, Dec. 31.

21. Arkansas (11-1) beat Little Rock 86-53. Next: vs. UT Martin, Sunday, Dec. 29.

22. West Virginia (8-1) beat No. 19 Michigan State 63-57. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (8-2) at Portland State. Next: vs. Howard, Sunday, Dec. 29.

24. Michigan (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

25. South Dakota (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

