Sunday

1. UConn (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wichita State, Thursday.

2. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

3. Oregon State (11-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.

4. South Carolina (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Kentucky, Thursday.

5. Stanford (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

6. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Monday.

7. Louisville (11-1) vs. Syracuse. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

8. Florida State (12-0) vs. Virginia Tech. Next: at Syracuse, Thursday.

9. N.C. State (12-0) beat Boston College 72-54. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday.

10. UCLA (11-0) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. Arizona State, Friday.

11. Texas A&M (11-1) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Next: at No. 20 Arkansas, Thursday.

12. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

13. Kentucky (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 South Carolina, Thursday.

14. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

15. Mississippi State (11-2) vs. Little Rock. Next: vs. Florida, Thursday.

16. DePaul (10-2) vs. Marquette. Next: at Providence, Friday.

17. Gonzaga (11-1) vs. Portland. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

18. Arizona (11-0) at Arizona State. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

19. West Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cornell, Tuesday.

20. Arkansas (11-1) vs. UT Martin. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas A&M, Thursday.

21. Missouri State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. William Jewell, Tuesday.

22. Tennessee (9-2) vs. Howard. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

23. Michigan (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Tuesday.

24. Miami (8-3) vs. Wake Forest. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

25. Texas (7-4) vs. Northwestern State. Next: vs. TCU, Friday.

