1. UConn (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wichita State, Thursday.
2. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.
3. Oregon State (11-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.
4. South Carolina (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Kentucky, Thursday.
5. Stanford (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.
6. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Monday.
7. Louisville (11-1) vs. Syracuse. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.
8. Florida State (12-0) vs. Virginia Tech. Next: at Syracuse, Thursday.
9. N.C. State (12-0) beat Boston College 72-54. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday.
10. UCLA (11-0) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. Arizona State, Friday.
11. Texas A&M (11-1) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Next: at No. 20 Arkansas, Thursday.
12. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.
13. Kentucky (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 South Carolina, Thursday.
14. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.
15. Mississippi State (11-2) vs. Little Rock. Next: vs. Florida, Thursday.
16. DePaul (10-2) vs. Marquette. Next: at Providence, Friday.
17. Gonzaga (11-1) vs. Portland. Next: at BYU, Thursday.
18. Arizona (11-0) at Arizona State. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.
19. West Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cornell, Tuesday.
20. Arkansas (11-1) vs. UT Martin. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas A&M, Thursday.
21. Missouri State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. William Jewell, Tuesday.
22. Tennessee (9-2) vs. Howard. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.
23. Michigan (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Tuesday.
24. Miami (8-3) vs. Wake Forest. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.
25. Texas (7-4) vs. Northwestern State. Next: vs. TCU, Friday.
