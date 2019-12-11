Women’s Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Thursday’s Game

No. 18 Arizona vs. Tennessee State, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 Oregon at Long Beach State, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Oregon State vs. Utah State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 16 DePaul vs. Alabama State at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

No. 17 Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern, 5 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan vs. Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford vs. Ohio State, 8:30 p.m.

No. 5 South Carolina vs. Purdue, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Louisville at No. 14 Kentucky, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. St. John’s, 2 p.m.

No. 9 N.C. State vs. Elon, Noon

No. 10 UCLA vs. Pacific, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Houston, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Youngstown State, 2 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan State vs. Morehead State, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Missouri State vs. Missouri, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Northwestern State, 3 p.m.

No. 22 West Virginia vs. Norfolk State at Charleston (W.Va.) Civic Center, 4 p.m.

